Katten data privacy leader jumps to Withers in New York

By Sara Merken
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYGsn_0bFl8NR000
A man walks up steps towards Mausoleum of Petar II Petrovic Njegos at Lovcen mountain near the town of Cetinje, Montenegro,13 April, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

(Reuters) - London-based Withers has recruited a new partner in New York, marking the latest law firm to add privacy and cybersecurity expertise with its hire of Doron Goldstein from Katten Muchin Rosenman.

Goldstein served as co-head of Katten's privacy, data and cybersecurity practice, as well as the firm's privacy officer, before joining Withers on Monday.

Noting that Withers is looking to expand in the practice area, Goldstein said there is a broad recognition among law firms that this is a "key area of importance for clients." Several firms, includingGoodwin Procter, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, McDermott Will & Emery and Squire Patton Boggshave added senior data privacy partners or practice leaders over the last year.

A main driver for Goldstein's move was Withers' global footprint. "This for me, and I think for Withers, was sort of a right time, right place opportunity," he said.

Withers has 17 offices globally, including nine in North America. The firm entered the Boston market earlier this year with a life sciences and venture capital team.

David Guin, who leads Withers' corporate practice teams in the U.S., in a statement called privacy and data protection an "increasingly important area of law," noting increasing use of data leading to new risks and an evolving regulatory landscape.

"Our tech clients' businesses are borderless and they need to be compliant with regulations around the world," Guin said, adding that Goldstein will work with the firm's teams in Europe and Asia, and with its intellectual property and data specialists in California.

Goldstein, who has a background in information technology, practiced intellectual property law at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Dewey & LeBoeuf before joining Katten in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also previously managing partner of an internet advertising company.

A Katten representative said the firm wishes him well.

