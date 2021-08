Chelsea really are mad after their former striker who they left go to Everton all those years ago and are prepared to pay big, big money to secure the Belgian strikers services again. He was top goal scorer in the Serie A last season and Everton’s club record goal sorcerer while banging in goals for Manchester United in the time he was there. He seems to be the last missing piece to Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel if the blues want to take on Manchester City and challenged for the Premier League.