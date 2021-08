WEST HAVEN — Stevens-Henager College, which dates to 1891 and has campuses in West Haven, Layton and Orem, has abruptly shut its doors. Independence University, offering online classes and headquartered at the West Haven campus of Stevens-Henager College, has also closed. Both are geared to nontraditional students and an accrediting body voted last April to withdraw accreditation for Independence University, though the decision was on appeal by its parent organization, the Center for Excellence in Higher Education, or CEHE.