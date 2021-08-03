Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas doctor says COVID-19 impacting children at higher rates, gives tips as kids go back to school

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUkpS_0bFl0CRL00

With the current COVID-19 surge and kids heading back to school soon, parents want to know how to keep their kids safe.

Dr. Stan Spinner , the vice president and chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics and Urgent Care, said if your kids are 12 and older, you should get them vaccinated now so that they are protected by the time school starts.

Dr. Spinner said all kids should be wearing masks to school, even if they are vaccinated. He said this is especially important since masks are not allowed to be mandated under Gov. Greg Abbott's order.

Dr. Spinner said the delta variant is impacting kids more than past variants.


"We're seeing in Houston, about one in every 10 kids that are COVID positive are being admitted to the hospital,” shared Dr. Spinner. "That's a pretty significant number. And about a third of those admitted are being sent to the ICU requiring oxygen, or an even higher level of care. So it's not a truly benign illness for children, as what was previously expressed."

Dr. Spinner said he does not want to scare parents but also does not want them to have the guilt of their child getting infected with COVID-19.

He shared that most kids hospitalized had some kind of underlying health issue, but wants to remind parents those underlying issues can be things like being overweight or having asthma.

You can watch the full interview with Dr. Stan Spinner here:

Comments / 22

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Back To School#Asthma#Covid#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas Statefox4news.com

Fully vaccinated North Texas doctor gets COVID-19 breakthrough infection

DALLAS - A North Texas doctor says the COVID vaccine likely saved his life. The retired physician became one of the rare breakthrough cases. A few days into his vacation to Provincetown, Massachusetts, Dr. Brady Allen began feeling sick. He and his husband were both fully vaccinated, so the 67-year-old retired physician thought it was allergies up until his symptoms got worse.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Parkland Doctors Urge Parents To Put COVID-19 Vaccine On Back-To-School List For Students 12 And Up

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As parents get their children up to date on their mandatory immunizations before they head back to school, doctors at Parkland Hospital say students over 12 should also receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “The safest precaution parents can take to prevent COVID-19 infection from spreading is vaccinating their children,” said Suzette Baez, MD, pediatrician at Parkland’s Vickery Health Center. “Children have spent much of the past year socially distanced, but now that they are headed back to school it is important that they are vaccinated against this deadly virus.” Before entering kindergarten, Texas children are required to have been vaccinated...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Monoclonal Antibodies A ‘Game Changer’ For Those With COVID-19, Says North Texas Doctor

by Robbie Owens | CBS 11 DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With Covid infections once again on the rise, research happening in North Texas is helping save lives. It’s called “neutralizing monoclonal antibody” treatment. And while doctors say the best way to survive Covid is to get vaccinated to reduce your chances of getting seriously ill. But if you do become infected with the virus, it’s important, experts say, to do more than just wait. “Last year, we said, `gosh if you have Covid, stay at home if you don’t need the hospital’,” says Robert Gottlieb, MD, PhD, with Baylor Scott & White. “Now, it’s a...
Texas StateKXAN

Central Texas parents worry about sending kids back to school amid COVID-19 surge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a Georgetown summer camp has a Leander parent worried about sending her elementary-aged children back to school in a few weeks. “It’s really scary for our kids and our babies that are going to have to go back into the school system,” said Kristie Straub. “We’re basically sending our children back — and I feel like the Delta variant is very different than what we’ve seen before.”
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

I'm dreading my kids going back to school, but not because of COVID

Yesterday I was hiking along a river with 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters. We were about an hour from our home in rural Oregon, and someone told us there was a waterfall about half a mile away. It was probably some of the clearest water I've ever seen, almost bathwater clear, and it was a place we'd always talked about going to as a family, but never actually had the time. We were all in swimming suits and we jumped in pools along the way.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...

Comments / 22

Community Policy