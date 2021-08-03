'Top to bottom, good feeling' | Jimmy's Take on Nick Chubb's 3-year extension with the Cleveland Browns

Monday marked day five of Cleveland Browns training camp and fans are still buzzing with excitement over the anticipation of the upcoming season.

However, thanks to a 3-year contract extension with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb over the weekend, there was certainly more excitement in the air.

Chubb signed a long-term agreement with the team, extending his contract through 2024. The deal is reportedly worth more than $36.6 million, with $20 million guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus.

The voice of the Cleveland Browns, our very own Jim Donovan, says he's never seen a deal go so smoothly on both sides.

"I never remember such a top to bottom, good feeling about a player getting a contract extension as Nick Chubb's contract extension when it is announced," says Donovan in an exclusive report for wkyc.com. "To a player that is loved by his teammates, really adored by his coaches, and us the fans who watch him play. He's the ultimate pro and he richly deserves what he gets."

With the extension, Donovan says it's an opportunity for the Browns to keep perhaps "their best player overall" on the roster, at least through the 2024 season.

As for Chubb and how he feels about the deal? He's also happy with the outcome.

“I can't ask for anything better than where I'm at. Cleveland's where I want to be and I'm happy to be able to get that done so I can be here for even more years," Chubb said prior to the Browns' training camp practice on Monday afternoon.

A second-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, Chubb has quickly emerged as one of the best backs in the NFL. In his first three seasons, he has tallied 3,557 rushing yards (5.2 per carry) and 28 touchdowns, with back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances the last two years.

The Browns return to practice with pads for the first time tomorrow in front of fans at their training facility in Berea.

