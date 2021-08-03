Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'Top to bottom, good feeling' | Jimmy's Take on Nick Chubb's 3-year extension with the Cleveland Browns

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05W3Tk_0bFkz1kU00

Monday marked day five of Cleveland Browns training camp and fans are still buzzing with excitement over the anticipation of the upcoming season.

However, thanks to a 3-year contract extension with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb over the weekend, there was certainly more excitement in the air.

Chubb signed a long-term agreement with the team, extending his contract through 2024. The deal is reportedly worth more than $36.6 million, with $20 million guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus.

The voice of the Cleveland Browns, our very own Jim Donovan, says he's never seen a deal go so smoothly on both sides.

"I never remember such a top to bottom, good feeling about a player getting a contract extension as Nick Chubb's contract extension when it is announced," says Donovan in an exclusive report for wkyc.com. "To a player that is loved by his teammates, really adored by his coaches, and us the fans who watch him play. He's the ultimate pro and he richly deserves what he gets."

With the extension, Donovan says it's an opportunity for the Browns to keep perhaps "their best player overall" on the roster, at least through the 2024 season.

As for Chubb and how he feels about the deal? He's also happy with the outcome.

“I can't ask for anything better than where I'm at. Cleveland's where I want to be and I'm happy to be able to get that done so I can be here for even more years," Chubb said prior to the Browns' training camp practice on Monday afternoon.

A second-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, Chubb has quickly emerged as one of the best backs in the NFL. In his first three seasons, he has tallied 3,557 rushing yards (5.2 per carry) and 28 touchdowns, with back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances the last two years.

The Browns return to practice with pads for the first time tomorrow in front of fans at their training facility in Berea.

*Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Comments / 0

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Pro Bowl#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFL27 First News

Browns place prized rookie on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns placed rookie Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the COVID-19 list on Sunday. He was selected #52 overall out of Notre Dame, and is expected to compete for a starting spot on the Cleveland defense. Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award and was a unanimous All-America...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Are The Browns Shopping TE Austin Hooper?

Yes, it sounds ridiculous that the Cleveland Browns would consider trading tight end Austin Hooper. The 2020 season was his first season in Cleveland, but it was fairly disappointing. Hooper didn’t click in the Browns offense as originally hoped and he could now be on the move. Prior to the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Cleveland Browns Sign Nick Chubb To Big Contract Extension

Star running back Nick Chubb isn’t leaving Cleveland anytime soon. The Georgia alum signed a big-time contract extension with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Chubb is an integral piece of the Browns offense, especially given Baker Mayfield‘s limits in the passing game. Although Mayfield improved last season, the Browns still rely heavily on their running game. In other words, Chubb has a big workload. It’s only fitting he gets paid for his services.
NFLYardbarker

Browns, Nick Chubb Progressing Towards Extension?

The Browns have one of the most potent running back combinations in the NFL between Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Hunt is under contract for both 2021 and 2022 while Chubb is entering a contract year. Chubb has been the team's engine for the team on offense for the past three...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Bart Scott: Browns Don’t Believe In Baker Mayfield

Kevin Stefanski has the Cleveland Browns running on all cylinders in training camp this week. Jadeveon Clowney, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Mack Wilson provide daily social media highlights. Everyone seems healthy, excited, and engaged, and we’d be hard-pressed to find as much as a negative thought. But detracting from the Cleveland...
NFLFrankfort Times

AP source: Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to 3-year extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns weren't going to let Nick Chubb run away. Cleveland and the star running back agreed Saturday night to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday night. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
NFLwcn247.com

Running mates: Chubb, Browns sign 3-year extension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb has signed a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. The deal is an indication of the team's regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership. The Browns made sure they locked him up early in training camp leading into what they hope will be a special season. He had one year left on his rookie contract. The sides reached an agreement Saturday and Chubb completed the deal with his signature before Monday’s practice.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Browns sign first-round pick Greg Newsome II

Newsome had a standout career at Northwestern, starting 18 games and guiding the Wildcats to a pair of Big Ten title games. After earning first-team All-Big-Ten honors in 2020, the defensive back declared for the draft. While Newsome was the fourth cornerback off the board, that was still good enough to warrant a first-round selection.
NFLchatsports.com

Daily Dawg Tags: Nick Chubb wasn’t only Cleveland Browns extension

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 14: Paul DePodesta Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer addresses the media after the Browns introduced Kevin Stefanski as the Browns new head coach on January 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news...
NFLallfans.co

Georgia’s Nick Chubb signs massive extension with Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is not planning on leaving the organization any time soon. Chubb, who played four seasons of college football at the University of Georgia, has signed a contract extension with the Browns. Chubb signed a three-year extension worth $36.6 million on July 31. More than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy