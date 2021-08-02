Champaign man charged with possession of stolen motorcycle
URBANA — A Champaign man has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly stealing a man’s motorcycle Sunday from an Urbana motel. State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said about 6:45 a.m. that day, a witness saw Kyle Smith, 29, who listed an address in the 200 block of Giboney Street, walking a motorcycle from the Econo Lodge parking lot on North Lincoln Avenue to the nearby Harley-Davidson business.www.news-gazette.com
