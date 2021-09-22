Weekly Beer and Spirit Releases

Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.

Olde Mother Brewing

Beer: Pumpkin Dessert Ale

Release Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

What's the deal? Tastes like pumpkin pie with whipped cream, but in a glass!

Mad Science Brewing Company

Beer: Hemophilia

Release Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

What's the deal? Our Russian Imperial stout is being released this Saturday at 11a. This dark and delicious stout has a big chocolate flavor followed by some roasted flavors and finishes with a hint of smokiness. Hemophilia is available on nitro and in 4-packs for carryout.

Fourscore Beer Co

Beer: Soft Swerve : Blueberry/Raspberry/Cotton Candy

Release Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

—

Beer: Soft Swerve : Tangerine/Blood Orange Whip

Release Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

—

Beer: Soft Swerve: Mango/Pineapple/Goldenberry/Vanilla Cupcake

Release Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

—

Beer: The Grape Escape

Release Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

What's the deal? Soft Swerve triple can release this weekend with an additional heavily fruited sour ipa! The Soft Swerve names speak for themselves and deliver on their promised flavor profiles. The sour ipa has loads of Concord Grape puree, blackberry and creamy banana puree. It's then dosed with a brand new liquid dry hop product, Mosaic Spectrum and backed by a custom blend of terps!

Smoketown Brewing

Beer: Cheers to 25 Years Hazy IPA

Release Date: Friday, September 24, 2021

What's the deal? "Fighting cancer takes an entire community working together. For the past 25 years, Relay For Life of Frederick County, a host of unwavering volunteers, and our generous community partners have come together to fight EVERY kind of cancer by raising funds for lifesaving research and patient programs. Raise a glass and help us celebrate this milestone anniversary! Cheers to 25 Years!"

Cushwa Brewing Co.

Beer: Electrofruit Ambrosia - Fruited Sour 6%

Release Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

What's the deal? Our house sour conditioned on pineapple, orange, cherry, and whipped cream. Contains lactose and nuts.

—

Beer: Patchwork Mosaic - IPA 6%

Release Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

What's the deal? This beer is hopped exclusively with Mosaic hops. The aroma is super bright with notes of peaches and white wine grapes. The flavor is very tropical with Papaya and Passion Fruit. We kept this plenty bitter to balance the sweetness of the malt and the fruitiness of the hops.

—

Beer: Collecting Garretts - TIPA 10%

Release Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

What's the deal? A solid blend of El Dorado, Strata, Mosaic, then a touch of some old school Chinook brings out bright dank citrus and pineapple notes in the aroma. The flavor has a big hop presence that reminds you of a tropical cocktail, with a touch of dankness and an abv that is hidden in the beer. We hope you enjoy this one, maybe even with a friend named Garrett?

Steinhardt Brewing Company

Beer: Pumpkin Pie

Release Date: Friday, September 17, 2021

What's the deal? We brought back Pumpkin Pie for the fall Season. This is an Amber Ale with a hefty dose of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and vanilla with a slight alcohol warmth. The perfect brew for autumn and the holidays. 7.4% ABV

—

Beer: Marzen

Release Date: Friday, September 17, 2021

What's the deal? This seasonal beer is brewed true to the original Oktoberfest style. This is rich, amber lager with a bready palate and a malty finish. 5.6% ABV

—

Beer: Orange Punch with Tangerine

Release Date: Friday, September 24, 2021

What's the deal? As part of our ongoing Firkin Friday program, we cask conditioned our Belgian Golden Strong Ale (Orange Punch) with tangerine. We'll tap the firkin at 5 PM this Friday. 8.6% ABV