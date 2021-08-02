Cancel
California State

Smoke Report for Northwestern California

By Kym Kemp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Western Trinity County, the Monument Fire (West of Big Bar) and the McFarland Fire (S/E of Hayfork) are creating some upper-level smoke impacts northwest of these fires. In addition, fire starts from recent thunderstorm activity are creating quite a bit of smoke north of the Salmon Mountains at the Trinity-Siskiyou border. Air quality monitors and the current Air Quality Index (AQI) for communities should be viewed at https://fire.airnow.gov. USFS Air Resource Advisors (ARAs) may be assigned to certain fires impacting our area and may also provide daily Smoke Outlook Forecasts these fires (https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/).

