The S&P 500 has rallied to reach towards the 4420 level during the trading session on Thursday, as we are likely to try to break out to the upside. At this point in time, if we do get some type of short-term pullback, it should be a nice buying opportunity, and I think most of the trading community will see it as such. Furthermore, the uptrend line underneath should continue to offer support, right along with the 50 day EMA. The S&P 500 of course is followed by the Federal Reserve, despite the fact that they will not admit it.