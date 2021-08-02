Cancel
NBA

Chris Paul Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp

RealGM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Paul is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season after having left wrist surgery. Paul had surgery shortly after The Finals. Paul was seen wearing tape on his left wrist during The Finals.

Chris Paul
