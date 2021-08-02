Chris Paul Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp

As you may already know the NBA season ended last week with the Milwaukee Bucks defeating the Phoenix Suns to win the title. The two biggest stories coming out of that result was the ascension of Giannis and the failure of Chris Paul. I’ve already briefly covered the Giannis angle, but for Chris Paul it’s time we dive into that side. If you’ve read some of my earlier pieces you would know that I’m big on context and this one is no different. I’ve waited a few days to let everything settle down and to make sure we aren’t being prisoners of the moment. At the end of the day we want to make sure we look at Chris Paul as fairly as possible.