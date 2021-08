As the Denver Nuggets conducted their business during Day 1 of Free Agency, the expected reunions of Will Barton and at least one of their backup bigs, JaMychal Green, occurred early in the proceedings. Two-year deals for both players (including another player option for JaMychal, who I’m going to start calling JaMychal in articles now for obvious reasons) showcased a level of self-belief in where the Nuggets currently stand as well as needed discipline from the front office. The Nuggets believe themselves to be a title contender, but they also know there are significant financial implications to signing long term deals for role players, especially two guys on the other side of 30.