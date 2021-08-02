Denver Nuggets reportedly bring back Will Barton III, JaMychal Green on new, two-year deals

Nah’Shon ‘Bones’ Hyland was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Hyland is a crafty 6’3 combo guard from VCU. He is an incredible athlete with a wingspan that is listed at 6’9.5” which pairs well with his explosive nature to his game. Last year at VCU he was tasked with being the go-to scorer and creator of offense. He seemed very comfortable at getting to an array of different shots at all three levels of the court.