Brooklyn has the best big three in the NBA: Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. If those guys are healthy, the Nets are the deserving title favorites. Building out the other 12 guys on the roster is still a work in progress for the Nets, who on the first day of free agency re-signed Blake Griffin but lost the more valuable Jeff Green. Meanwhile, what package of players and picks might return to Brooklyn in a Spencer Dinwiddie sign-and-trade with Washington, remains up in the air, as does the future of Patty Mills (the Nets are in the mix).