White House Calls on States to Prevent Eviction Crisis

By Glenn Thrush and Matthew Goldstein
Posted by 
The New York Times
The New York Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNKk4_0bFkaMS500
Nigel Johnson, left, holds up a sign supporting extension of the eviction moratorium as he joins fellow demonstrators sitting on the steps of the Capitol in Washington on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times)

With the federal moratorium on evictions having expired over the weekend, the White House on Monday sought to limit the impact, demanding that states speed up disbursement of billions in bottled-up rental aid, while pleading with local governments to immediately enact their own extensions.

President Joe Biden — under fire for refusing to extend the freeze and eager to prove he was taking some action — announced a series of limited moves Monday afternoon aimed at slowing evictions, directing federal agencies to consider targeted moratoriums for tenants in federally subsidized housing and asking state judges to slow-walk eviction proceedings.

The moratorium, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last fall, lapsed Saturday after a frenzied, failed effort on Capitol Hill to extend the freeze through the end of the year, putting hundreds of thousands of tenants at risk of losing shelter.

“There is just a lot of fear out there right now,” said Bob Glaves, executive director of the Chicago Bar Foundation, which has been working with tenants and landlords to tap a $47 billion fund allocated by Congress to pay off back rent accrued during the pandemic.

Legal aid groups and other tenants organizations have reported a massive flood of phone calls and emails from renters panicked by the end of the eviction freeze.

On Monday, administration officials made it clear they could only do so much, blaming states for the fact that the $47 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program intended to avoid such a crisis has disbursed only $3 billion — or just 7% of the total.

But many Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called on Biden to reconsider his decision not to act unilaterally, and have expressed anger at the White House for giving them only two days to ram through legislation to extend the freeze.

“People were promised something — help — and that has not happened,” said Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who has been sleeping on the steps of the Capitol to protest the end of the moratorium. “It is unbelievable. It is shocking. It is unconscionable. It is cruel. We can’t be sitting on our hands when people are suffering.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

