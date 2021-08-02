Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

For Eagles, It's About the Player Not the Formation

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time “21 Pony” was all the rage at Eagles training camp, an "unstoppable" formation in T-shirts and shorts that put a couple of undersized running backs, Darren Sproles and Donnel Pumphrey, on the field at the same time. The concept worked like gangbusters before quietly evaporating when...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnel Pumphrey
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Wr#Sirianni And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Vaccination Rates an Issue for NFL Teams, but What About Eagles?

That has been the Shakespearean question as training camps around the league open their doors. The Eagles report Tuesday. The first practice is Wednesday, and it isn’t until after Wednesday’s practice that Nick Sirianni will talk to the media. The first-year coach will have plenty of questions thrown his way....
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN proposes Eagles-Jaguars trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Six preseason NFL trades that teams should make: Imagining deals for Nick Foles, Xavien Howard, more - ESPN+. Jacksonville Jaguars get: TE Zach Ertz. Philadelphia Eagles get: Conditional 2022 fifth-round pick (can become a third- or fourth-round pick based on production). There’s no mystery surrounding Ertz’s preference to be traded away from Philly, as he’s been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason. With Dallas Goedert available to step into a more primary tight end role and a youth movement in some spots of the roster, the Eagles will have a new look under coach Nick Sirianni. Ertz is due $8.5 million this year, which Philly would accumulate in cap and cash savings in any deal that is executed. The draft pick adds to the Eagles’ treasure trove of 2022 selections. Jacksonville’s group of pass-catching tight ends is about as slim as you’ll find in the league, making any potential upgrade a worthwhile exploration. Thirty-year-old Ertz is coming off a disappointing season in which he posted career lows in yards, yards per catch and touchdowns, but it’s impossible to dismiss the context surrounding the dreadful 2020 Philly offense that played some part in that. He’s an exceptional pro and would help the Jacksonville culture as it begins the Trevor Lawrence era.
NFLsemoball.com

Hurts shrugs off chatter about Eagles pursuing Watson

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Nick Sirianni kicked off Camp Competition with quarterback Jalen Hurts taking first-team snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles. That's no surprise, though the team continues to be linked to Deshaun Watson. "Have we done homework on quarterbacks that might be available? I mean, we have a short list,"...
NFLNBC Sports

10 offensive players to watch at Eagles training camp

It’s an exciting week as Eagles training camp kicks off with its first practice on Wednesday. I’ll be there for the next few weeks, reporting back to everyone daily. Every year, I go into training camp with a list of players I want to watch extra carefully. That doesn’t necessarily mean the best or most important players, but players with some added intrigue for various reasons.
NFLYardbarker

Which Eagles players are on the edge of setting records in 2021?

Training camp is underway for the Philadelphia Eagles and there is a lot of optimism for the upcoming season. There is plenty of content covering what’s going on down at the NovaCare Complex right now, but what about what comes after the dust settles?. There are multiple Eagles close to...
NFL247Sports

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni coach raves about DeVonta Smith

With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith. Through one week of Eagles training camp, Smith is already living up to the hype. "I give so much credit on DeVonta and his fundamentals,” Eagles...
NFLNBC Sports

Nick Sirianni on shorter Eagles practices: Player health is the first thing

Nick Sirianni’s first training camp as Eagles head coach features one notable departure from past seasons. Teams are permitted to be on the practice field for two and a half hours each day, but the Eagles have been wrapping up their sessions in under two hours this summer. During his Thursday press conference, Sirianni was asked about that change.
NFLBleacher Report

Eagles' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

There were numerous reasons the Philadelphia Eagles offense underperformed in 2020: early struggles at quarterback, a shallow receiving corps and injuries to multiple key players. But things should be better for the team during the 2021 season. Last year, the Eagles ranked 25th in the NFL with 334.6 total yards...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The Eagles now have a very different TE conundrum to worry about

For the first time in what feels like forever, there is no noise at the tight end position for the Eagles. Zach Ertz is flourishing in Training Camp, Dallas Goedert is reportedly working on a contract extension, and there’s even a shiny new project TE in Tyree Jackson to watch this preseason. The next step for Nick Sirianni is making sure he utilizes all of the talent in the room, even if it’s just for one year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 Fantasy football outlook

Let’s talk a little about Philadelphia Eagles football as it relates to Fantasy. The 2021 NFL season is upon us, and Fantasy football owners are getting prepared. The question is this. What should owners expect out of key players from the Philadelphia Eagles? Jalen Hurts has the potential to be a top-ten Fantasy quarterback in 2021. Not only does he have the offensive weapons that can help him succeed, but he can use his legs as well.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: One rookie picked in 3-round mock

Can you feel that? That change in the air, it’s mystifying, exciting, electric. We’re in the endgame now, folks, the season is about to begin. We have football this week. Fantasy football is about to begin in less than a month as drafts are going to be underway! We did it, we made it another offseason!
NFLYardbarker

Kerryon Johnson Steps into RB Spotlight

The Eagles’ running back competition has been a fascinating watch after one week and one day of training camp. Nick Sirianni spent an inordinate amount of time working on the run game during Wednesday’s practice. It appears that he spends more time in practice working on the run game than special teams, actually, so it seems likley his offense will be run first to set up the pass as opposed to passing to set up the run.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carson Wentz surgery means Eagles already won trade with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday morning that his starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and will miss the next five to 12 weeks of action. Wentz is having...
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy