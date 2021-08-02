Cancel
Dolphins release OL D.J. Fluker with injury settlement

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
The Dolphins could have four rookie-contract starters on the offensive line, and D.J. Fluker (right) was expected to provide a veteran presence to that grouping. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins assured that Fluker wouldn’t play for them this season when they placed him on IR. However, it was suspected that an injury settlement could take place, in which case Fluker would be free to sign (and play) elsewhere. While the former first-round pick underwent meniscus surgery on Thursday, he’s expected to be ready to play within a month. We also heard that a conditioning issue could have led to Fluker’s demise in Miami, and Beasley tweets that the offensive lineman showed up to camp eight pounds heavier than his 2020 weight.

The Dolphins could have four rookie-contract starters on the offensive line, and Fluker was expected to provide a veteran presence to that grouping. Now, the young offensive line corps will have to turn to veterans such as Matt Skura, who is vying for the Dolphins’ starting center role, and versatile lineman Jesse Davis.

Fluker, 30, spent last season with the Ravens, with whom he started eight games. Before that, Fluker spent two years as a Seahawks starter at guard. He previously played with the Giants and Chargers, who chose him in the first round in 2013. His latest injury (and the note about his conditioning) certainly doesn’t bode well for the 30-year-old. However, with 96 career regular-season starts on his resume, the offensive lineman will surely find another gig once he’s healthy. He signed for the veteran minimum without any fully guaranteed money earlier this offseason, so the lineman won’t be looking to break the bank.

