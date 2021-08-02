Join Foster a Life Saturday for their 16th Annual Hub City Beach Party

LUBBOCK, Texas – The popular band, The Landsharks, are returning to the Hub City! Tickets are on sale at any Select-A-Seat location! Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door! Gates open at 6:00 PM and the Landsharks start at 7:00 PM! The United Supermarkets raffle has also returned! The Landsharks band makes the Beach Party what it is! If this is your first year to participate, you are in for a wonderful time! Their performances can only be described as phenomenal! This band is identified as a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, but they have a varied playlist. They play with Jimmy Buffett as well as open for some of his shows. The Landsharks have also opened for acts such as Patti LaBelle, Three Dog Night, War and The Beach Boys. They have performed at parties for Bill Gates, filmmaker George Lucas and the prime minister of Canada. They have also performed for the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXIX festivities including the post-game party. The band has also performed for the military in Japan, Europe and the United States. The band was chosen to play at a Parrothead National Convention, “Meeting of the Minds”, in Key West, Florida. Jimmy Buffett was quoted as saying, “They (Landsharks) are great showmen. They really are. They entertain an audience. That’s what I love about that band”. This statement has been proven in Lubbock as members of the audience became a part of the show!