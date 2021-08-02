Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles restructure contracts of OL Lane Johnson, DE Derek Barnett

By Ben Levine
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8FtJ_0bFkXt6F00
Lane Johnson has earned three Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro nod during his eight years in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

While details of the moves are unknown, McManus notes that the move will free up 2021 money and push current cash down the road. The reporter suspects that the front office also added voidable years (presumably) to Johnson’s contract, a common mechanism that teams use to clear space.

Johnson has earned three Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro nod during his eight years in Philadelphia. The veteran signed a four-year, $72MM deal with the organization in 2019, a contract that included just under $55MM in guaranteed money. At the time, the move made the offensive tackle the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The veteran has been willing to work with the organization throughout his career, so it’s not a surprise that the sides agreed to restructure.

Barnett, a 2017 first-round pick, is also an Eagles lifer, and he’s started 24 games for the team over the past two seasons. The defensive end will be playing the 2021 season on his fifth-year option, which will pay him around $9MM this upcoming season. With only a year remaining on his contract, it will be interesting to see what kind of “restructuring” the two sides agreed upon.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Pro Bowl#American Football#De Derek Barnett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Lane Johnson’s training camp arrival outfit is unmatched

Ike the rest of his Eagles teammates, Lane Johnson showed up to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly on Tuesday morning ready to get to work ahead of the 2021 NFL season. But Johnson, ever the showman and always on brand, put a little extra flair into his arrival outfit that Eagles fans have to absolutely love.
NFLcrossingbroad.com

New Eagles Postgame Show to Feature D Gunn, Marc Farzetta, Lane Johnson, John McMullen, and Devan Kaney

PHILADELPHIA – August 2, 2021 – JAKIB Media Partners announced today a Philadelphia Eagles Post Game Show with Derrick Gunn, the premier Eagles Reporter. Launching across the JAKIB Media Network during the upcoming 2021 NFL Season, Gunner will host BIRDS LIVE POST GAME SHOW w/ DERRICK GUNN, MARC FARZETTA, and Eagles All-Pro right tackle LANE JOHNSON (Weekly Contributor).
NFLNBC Sports

Lane Johnson on Eagles' offensive line: 'We're mean to each other'

The Eagles’ offensive line room is an interesting place. They sit around and insult each other mercilessly. “We just give each other hell,” Lane Johnson said Thursday. “We’re mean to each other.”. Before you start thinking there’s some sort of dissension or discord going on here, that’s not what this...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

7 Eagles training camp observations from practice No. 5: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett dominate; Tyree Jackson is dark horse to watch

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles returned to practice on Monday as they began their second week of training camp at the NovaCare Complex. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. The Eagles took part in their final shells-and-shorts workout before...
NFLYardbarker

Lane Johnson is Handling Business with the Eagles' Young O-Linemen

Lane Johnson has his own work to do and the veteran offensive lineman has gotten in the best shape of his career, intent to prove there is still plenty of gas left in the tank after a persistent ankle injury resulted in two surgeries and limited the former All-Pro to seven games in 2020.
NFLPocono Record

Eagles' Nate Herbig knew he had to improve, so he worked with 'specimen' Lane Johnson in offseason

PHILADELPHIA – Nate Herbig got a real taste of playing in the NFL last season. Herbig started 12 of the Eagles’ 16 games – five at left guard in place of the injured Isaac Seumalo and seven at right guard for All-Pro Brandon Brooks – and was on the field for 891 plays or 79 percent of the team’s snaps. Only center Jason Kelce (1,124, 99%) appeared in more plays on the banged-up offensive line.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Gladney issues response after being released by Vikings

Jeff Gladney issued a response on Tuesday after being released by the Minnesota Vikings following an indictment. The Vikings said they were releasing Gladney immediately upon reading his indictment. Gladney was charged with domestic violence. The indictment alleges Gladney “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury to the alleged victim during an April 2 incident.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Vikings preseason game to be aired live nationally on NFL Network

The league announced that NFL Network would carry 23 live preseason games next month, highlighted by the live pro football debuts of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones — all in Week 1. The announcement makes it two chances...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy