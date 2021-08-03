Dwight Howard is joining the Lakers for the third time
Before NBA free agency even began, the reports started flying hot and heavy that Dwight Howard might be set to join the Lakers for the third time in his career. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times wrote that Howard was “ready to return,” and Kyle Goon of the O.C. Register added that Howard “might be in the mix to return.” NBA insider Marc Stein reported that said return was viewed in league circles as “inevitable.” Former teammate Jared Dudley was even in the veteran center’s Instagram comments telling him it was “time to come home.”www.silverscreenandroll.com
