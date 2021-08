Brunswick House is a minimalist home located in Brunswick, Australia, designed in 2020 by Adam Kane Architects. Inspired by subtleties and a muted tonality, Brunswick House is founded on principles of lightness and an engagement with its landscape. Embracing the existing Californian Bungalow previously in place, the proposal expands the envelope of the home, reaching deeper into the site and opening to the north to create a series of meaningful connections between inside and out. A considered approach sees the old flow effortlessly into the new with shared materiality and a matched approach to proportion and scale. Ensuring the home felt timeless was imperative to its continued relevance, and to allow the residence to endure gracefully over time.