Gallatin Valley routs Glacier to win first state championship since '05

By Dan Chesent, Sports Editor
Belgrade News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three consecutive seasons of placing third at the Montana-Alberta Class A State Tournament, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws finally claimed gold Monday in Havre. In a rematch of Saturday’s undefeated semifinal, the Outlaws broke open a tight contest in the fourth en route to routing Glacier 10-0 in five innings in the state championship game. The victory capped a perfect 5-0 tournament for Gallatin Valley, which will represent Montana at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Alaska beginning Friday.

