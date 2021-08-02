Cancel
The week in TV: The Bachelorette, the NFL, and ‘Cooking with Paris’

By Allison Shoemaker
fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The TV landscape grows more crowded by the day, but never fear: We’re here to help. Here’s our rundown on the week in TV for Aug. 2-5, 2021. Monday, Aug. 2: It’s Hometowns Week on The Bachelorette. "The Bachelorette" (ABC, 8 p.m./7 p.m. CST): The final leg of...

TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Season 3 of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 9 and continues the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who moved from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. This latest installment involves breakups, a fire and more.
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Users On The Edge Of Their Seats

We’ve seen Samuel L. Jackson battle limbless reptiles in Snakes on a Plane, watched Harrison Ford kick ass as the president in Air Force One, enjoyed Wesley Snipes foiling a sky high terrorist plot in Passenger 57, followed Kurt Russell trying to resolve an airborne hostage situation in Executive Decision and scratched our heads as Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn morphed from a crime thriller into a gonzo vampire movie halfway through.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 6

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Aug. 6 only shuffles what was there yesterday, with 1995's Damon Wayans Sr. comedy Major Payne having an inexplicable rise to the sixth spot. Other than that, the list remains the same, with Freddie Highmore's The Vault in the top spot, followed by The Losers and Aftermath.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

Warner Bros.’ controversial experiment that’s seen the studio debut all of 2021’s original movies on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters hasn’t been as disastrous for the theatrical industry as many were predicting, even if business as a whole is still struggling to gain any sustained momentum after almost eighteen months of suffering.
TV & VideosWashington Post

What to watch on Friday: ‘Mr. Corman’ on Apple TV Plus

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus) New romances encounter some obstacles, and Mildred seizes a chance to increase her power. Physical (Apple TV Plus) In the Season 1 finale, Sheila entertains a proposition; Bunny’s finances and Tyler’s health come to a head. Making the Cut (Amazon Prime) The final three designers are...
RecipesETOnline.com

Paris Hilton to Star in Netflix Cooking Series: Watch the Trailer

Paris Hilton is headed to Netflix as the star of an all-new culinary-themed series, Cooking With Paris. While the TV personality and heiress has been seen on-screen in the documentaries, This Is Paris and The American Meme, this is the first time she’s starring in a series since 2011’s The World According to Paris.
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

‘Cooking With Paris’ Trailer: See Who’s Joining Paris Hilton in the Kitchen (VIDEO)

Cooking With Paris, coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 4, isn’t your typical food show. After all, “cooking” is in quotes in the trailer, and the synopsis even starts with, “Paris Hilton can cook…kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be.” But that doesn’t mean that she and her celebrity guests can’t have a good time.
Recipestalesbuzz.com

Mom-to-be Paris Hilton shows off her ‘cooking’ skills

That’s hot — literally! Socialite Paris Hilton seems to be learning to be domestic in preparation for her new role as “mom.”. Netflix released the trailer for the pregnant hotel heiress’ new show, “Cooking With Paris.”. The six-episode series will premiere on Aug. 4 and features guest stars such as...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

What We Learned from The “Cooking with Paris” Trailer

Does anyone get the feeling that Paris Hilton simply gets bored being rich all day? Yeah, real-world problems, right? Anyway, now she’s apparently taken it upon herself to host a cooking show, or rather a chance for her and a few famous friends to giggle and cavort about the kitchen in their finery, getting feathers in the food and diamonds in the burgers while making it clear that while anyone can cook, some folks probably shouldn’t. Imagining that seeing her in the kitchen is a common thing isn’t hard, but imagining that she knows how to do more than turn on an appliance is kind of difficult since unless she’s getting a snack or just strolling through this feels like a part of her home that Paris might not see much of considering that she likely has staff for this. As for her guests, it’s likely the same, but one would hope when the cameras are off and they don’t have to play the ditzy stars any longer that they would at least be able to zest a lemon without needing to ask Siri.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Cooking With Paris’ Trailer: Yes, This is Exactly What You Think It Is

Sometimes the world throws curveballs. Other times, things perfectly meet your expectations. Today, Netflix is delivering on the latter and proving that even the things we most expect can be a delightful surprise. The first trailer for Paris Hilton’s new series, Cooking With Paris definitely isn’t trying to shock us. It’s proving that the show will […]
TV & Videostvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Stargirl’ and ‘Supergirl’ trailers, First ‘The Voice’ promo with Ariana Grande, ‘Our Kind Of People’ first look, ‘Cooking With Paris’ trailer, and more!

The CW has released a Stargirl extended trailer ahead of the new season coming August 10. The series officially airs solely on The CW after initially being an original on the now defunct DC Universe streaming service. Supegirl returns for its final 13 episodes starting Tuesday August 24 on the...

