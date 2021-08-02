Driving Shoes to Buy, Recommended by Hearst Autos Staffers
When it comes to selecting driving shoes, there is one important question to ask yourself. Autoweek's West Coast editor, Mark Vaughn, put it best: "Do you think the car you're driving is going to catch fire, or is it relatively safe? If you're racing, there are requirements that include flame resistance. If you're driving your new stock 911 on a Sunday in the canyons, chances are you will not go up en flambé, so you can get a more comfortable shoe that you could wear outside the car, too."www.caranddriver.com
