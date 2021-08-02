Springfield Police Make Two More Firearms Arrests
Two more men have been taken into custody in Springfield’s latest firearms arrests. Police say they spotted an improperly parked vehicle Thursday evening in the 1700 block of East Lawrence. As officers approached, they say one of the occupants fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. As police began to search the vehicle, they spotted one firearm and attempted to take the second subject in the vehicle into custody. Police say he also fled but was quickly captured.www.wmay.com
