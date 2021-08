Sixth-year senior Demario McCall scored two touchdowns in his first game in an Ohio State uniform, a blowout win over Bowling Green in the 2016 season opener. The fact that one score came through the air and the other on the ground was especially notable, given the 5-foot-9 and 191-pounder has spent the five years since switching between running back and wide receiver as the Buckeyes attempted to best utilize his talents.