Stoller Wine Group Swings into the RTD Category with a Rosé Spritz
Stoller Swing expands and diversifies the company product offerings. Aug. 2, 2021, Dayton, OR – — Seeing the rise of the better-for-you and ready-to-drink categories, the Stoller Wine Group has released a new Rosé Spritz under its Stoller Family Estate brand to diversify its product portfolio and extend into a new beverage category. Stoller Swing is made from hand-selected Oregon Pinot Noir blended with vermouth and citrus botanicals with a kiss of effervescence.wineindustryadvisor.com
