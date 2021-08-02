Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Local doctors notice slight rise in RSV cases

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKq8R_0bFk2xPl00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s typically seen in the fall and winter months, the CDC reports.

While the CDC reports the percentage of ER and urgent care visits among children under 5 decreased in July, RSV cases were notably above levels at this time in previous years. “We’re starting to see some now for sure,” Dr. Elizabeth DeVos at University of Florida Health said.

She says she’s noticed the uptick in RSV cases within the last two months.

DeVos says it probably has to do with people easing up on mask wearing earlier in the summer, when COVID-19 seemed to be dying down.

“We were social distancing and wearing masks and being really careful about hygiene, and so as soon as we started to return to some of the normal practices, allowed kids to get together more, then we also started to see more of these common respiratory viruses that we’d been preventing with masking,” she said. Dr. Saman Soleymani at Avecina Medical has also noticed an uptick in cases.

He says to take it with a grain of salt though, as it may be due to the fact that more people than ever before are getting tested for COVID-19 when they have respiratory symptoms, only to find out they have other illnesses like RSV.

RSV can lead to bronchitis and pneumonia. It typically affects children, the elderly and those with lung problems.

DeVos says the uptick is no cause for alarm, but is a reminder to continue practicing good hygiene as we fight COVID-19.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#Cdc#Respiratory Disease#Rsv#Cdc#Avecina Medical#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval

DENVER — (AP) — When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy