Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milledgeville, GA

Probation revocation leads to 20-year prison sentence

By Billy Hobbs
Posted by 
Union-Recorder
Union-Recorder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvHrX_0bFk1YeL00

A Milledgeville man serving probation for another crime before he was arrested in connection with the March 2020 shooting death of a teen at the Huddle House, had his probation revoked during a hearing held Friday.

Keandre Bolston appeared before Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Terry N. Massey on a probation violation charge and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“He had been in jail on both the probation warrant and the warrant for murder,” according to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Tony A. May. “We got to a point where the emergency order was lifted so he was looking at getting a bond or us moving forward on a probation revocation hearing.”

May said he decided to move toward a probation revocation hearing.

“It was based on the murder and some other technical violations that he had,” May told The Union-Recorder.

Bolston was serving probation under the First Offender Act for a 2018 case involving two counts of theft of two firearms. He also was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana — both of which were misdemeanors, as well as another undisclosed misdemeanor charge.

“The theft of a firearm carries a sentence of one to 10 years,” May said. “The judge found there was sufficient evidence to revoke his probation and to re-sentence him.”

Bolston was sentenced to 10 years on each count of theft of a firearm.

The sentences are to run consecutively, thus giving Bolston 20 years to serve in prison.

“We still have the murder charge to deal with,” May said. “We’re hoping to present that case to a grand jury in September.”

Bolston is accused of shooting to death 15-year-old Jamonte Solomon last year in the parking lot of the Huddle House on East Hancock Street in downtown Milledgeville.

Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord said the shooting was gang-related and later sparked a weekend of several drive-by shootings in the city and county, as well as a house fire that was eventually ruled an arson.

Comments / 0

Union-Recorder

Union-Recorder

Milledgeville, GA
931
Followers
45
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Union-Recorder

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milledgeville, GA
Crime & Safety
Milledgeville, GA
Government
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Murder#Arson#Firearms#The Union Recorder#The Huddle House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy