Probation revocation leads to 20-year prison sentence

A Milledgeville man serving probation for another crime before he was arrested in connection with the March 2020 shooting death of a teen at the Huddle House, had his probation revoked during a hearing held Friday.

Keandre Bolston appeared before Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Terry N. Massey on a probation violation charge and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“He had been in jail on both the probation warrant and the warrant for murder,” according to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Tony A. May. “We got to a point where the emergency order was lifted so he was looking at getting a bond or us moving forward on a probation revocation hearing.”

May said he decided to move toward a probation revocation hearing.

“It was based on the murder and some other technical violations that he had,” May told The Union-Recorder.

Bolston was serving probation under the First Offender Act for a 2018 case involving two counts of theft of two firearms. He also was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana — both of which were misdemeanors, as well as another undisclosed misdemeanor charge.

“The theft of a firearm carries a sentence of one to 10 years,” May said. “The judge found there was sufficient evidence to revoke his probation and to re-sentence him.”

Bolston was sentenced to 10 years on each count of theft of a firearm.

The sentences are to run consecutively, thus giving Bolston 20 years to serve in prison.

“We still have the murder charge to deal with,” May said. “We’re hoping to present that case to a grand jury in September.”

Bolston is accused of shooting to death 15-year-old Jamonte Solomon last year in the parking lot of the Huddle House on East Hancock Street in downtown Milledgeville.

Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord said the shooting was gang-related and later sparked a weekend of several drive-by shootings in the city and county, as well as a house fire that was eventually ruled an arson.