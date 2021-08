JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 56-year-old man who died over the weekend following a wreck in the Town of Fulton. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Ricky Gilson died Sunday, the day after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash. Its preliminary report confirmed the Janesville man died from injuries sustained in the wreck.