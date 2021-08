So, thinking back, did you join us the last time Indies Only presented PREACHERVAN at Druid City Brewing Company? If not or if so, we've got a treat for you!. As the story goes, I started playing a band called The Georgia Flood on Indies Only back in 2018. Then sometime in 2019 I started jamming PREACHERVAN. Brooks was the lead singer of both bands and now goes by the stage name Eddie 9V (9 volt) and he's bringing his new sound to Druid City Brewing Company on Saturday night, August 6th!