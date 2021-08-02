Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Man faces arson charges, accused of setting multiple fires in Cheyenne

By Trevor Trujillo
capcity.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of setting six fires around the city of Cheyenne, including one that damaged a Bed and Breakfast, is facing multiple felony charges according to court paperwork. Documents released by Laramie County Circuit Court say that the suspect is facing a felony charge of Property Destruction and five counts of felony Third Degree Arson. He was given a bond amount of $10,000 cash-only during a hearing following his arrest.

