Man faces arson charges, accused of setting multiple fires in Cheyenne
A man accused of setting six fires around the city of Cheyenne, including one that damaged a Bed and Breakfast, is facing multiple felony charges according to court paperwork. Documents released by Laramie County Circuit Court say that the suspect is facing a felony charge of Property Destruction and five counts of felony Third Degree Arson. He was given a bond amount of $10,000 cash-only during a hearing following his arrest.capcity.news
Comments / 0