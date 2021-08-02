Cancel
Fred Durst Surprises Fans with Radical New Look Unveiled at Lollapalooza

By Mudit Chhikara
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'90s rock sensation and Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst recently appeared with a strange new look at the 2021 Lollapalooza music festival and has since been trending on the internet. Durst stepped on the stage rocking a head full of silver hair with a handlebar mustache and red aviators. It's the same look the singer teased his fans with on Instagram earlier last week. While many initially believed that Durst was trolling and wearing a wig or something, it turns out he wasn't. So far, it looks like those hair are his own and this weird new look is here to stay. You can check out the pictures below.

movieweb.com

