Caltrans will be making every other weekend 55-hour closures on the Ortega Highway, SR-74, Widening Project for continuing widening construction from the Riverside and Orange County border to Monte Vista Street just west of Lake Elsinore, weather permitting. The weekend 55-hour closures July 30-Aug. 2, Aug. 13-16 and Aug. 27-30 with the construction zones changing nightly and with some areas having no access to Orange County or Lake Elsinore and vice versa. The closure hours will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. Caltrans said it will issue a detailed closure notice in the near future. Caltrans is asking motorists in the area to plan ahead and watch for new commuter alerts as they are issued. Alternate routes will be posted for those hours including some full closures. For resid.