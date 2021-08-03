Cancel
Jacksonville, AL

Michael Ray to headline Spirit on Mountain Street fest in Jacksonville

By Timothy Cash / tcash@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
Country music's Michael Ray will headline Spirit on Mountain Street in Jacksonville on Aug. 19. JSU

Country music star Michael Ray will headline the Spirit on Mountain Street festival in Jacksonville later this month, according to a press release by Jacksonville State University.

Ray is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 in a free public concert being presented by JSU’s Student Government Association.

Regarded as Jacksonville’s largest outdoor festival, Spirit on Mountain Street is being co-presented by JSU and the City of Jacksonville. The festival — which is returning after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — kicks off the new school year on a tasty musical note. The city will close a portion of Mountain Street for the evening to allow dozens of area restaurants and other vendors to set up booths along the street in front of JSU Stadium.

The free festival begins at 6 p.m., with music, live performances, games and a Kids Zone. Attendees can exchange festival tokens — which cost $1 each — for menu items offered by vendors. Alcohol will be sold to guests ages 21 and up. All proceeds will be donated to the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center.

The release says this will be the fourth year the festival has ended with a concert. The lineup has included Riley Green, 2017; Morgan Wallen, 2018; and Scotty McCreery in 2019.

According to the release, music was Ray’s childhood refuge as he healed from the pain of his parents’ divorce. In four years, Ray, who was raised in central Florida, has had two hit records and three chart-topping songs. His song “Her World or Mine” has more than 26 million YouTube views.

For more information on Michael Ray visit MichaelRayMusic.com.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
