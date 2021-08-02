Amazing Rochester Basketball Standout Set to Play in NBA This Fall
He was an incredible athlete when he played for John Marshall High School in Rochester and now he'll be shooting hoops in the NBA. Shout-out to Rochester John Marshall High School alum, Matthew Hurt, who despite not being drafted during the National Basketball Association (NBA) just signed a two-year contract to play professional basketball for the Houston Rockets. (I guess it makes sense, seeing as John Marshall High School in Rochester is ALSO the home of the Rockets, right?)kdhlradio.com
Comments / 0