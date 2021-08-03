'This is unusual:' Experts weigh Fairfield professor's case against student, admin, over grade
FAIRFIELD — Legal experts are questioning the merits of a case involving a Fairfield University professor suing a student and the administration over a failing grade. Sharlene McEvoy of Fairfield University sued a student from her spring 2020 legal environment of business class who complained to administrators that he received an unfair grade. McEvoy is also suing the university for defamation after school officials sided with the student.www.nhregister.com
