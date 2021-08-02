Is DryCycle the Electrically Assisted Car-Bike Thing the World Needs?

Equipping your vehicle with a bike rack should be a straightforward process: Buy a rack, put it on your car, load up your bikes, and drive. But in reality, it’s one of the most complex purchases you can make as a cyclist, because finding the right rack for your car and your bike can be complicated. If you’re not careful, you can find yourself the owner of a bike rack that isn’t quite right. I’ve owned and used a number of bike racks over the years, dabbling in racks that fall into every category you can imagine, starting with a trunk rack on my 1998 Jetta TDI and moving through a series of roof racks for multiple vehicles. I now have a four-bike hanging hitch rack that causes serious marital strife; I love it, but my wife hates it because she’s too short to load the bikes onto the hanging hooks at the top of the rack. It’s a problem that underscores the nuances of purchasing a bike rack: No one rack will work for every car, bike, or cyclist.