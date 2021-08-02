Dental Adhesive Market is Anticipated to grow at a Significant Pace i.e., USD 3.42 Billion during the Forecast Period 2021-2027
The global dental adhesive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The denture adhesive market is expanding worldwide owing to various factors such as the rise in popularity of the cosmetic dental treatment, development in healthcare technologies, and government initiatives towards research in the field of dentistry. There is also an increase in awareness towards oral care, oral hygiene, and proper food habits which will help in propelling the growth of the dental adhesive market. The demand for the dental adhesive market is expected to boost owing to the rise in the use of adhesives in various dental applications.www.lasvegasherald.com
