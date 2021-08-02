Virtual Event Software Solutions Market To Witness Huge Growth | Major Giants Cvent, Intrado, SpotMe, Brazen

Cvent Studio delivers powerful video production capabilities to help organizations create broadcast-quality content for virtual audiences. Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, announced the launch of Cvent Studio, a new video capture and production solution built for virtual and hybrid events. Cvent Studio enables event planners to easily create professional-quality video content for their webinars, virtual events, and hybrid events, helping them attract and more deeply engage their online audiences. Through Cvent Studio’s state-of-the-art functionality, planners will have the tools they need to up level their virtual events into immersive, fully branded experiences including the ability to pre-build each segment of their webinar or broadcast before going live, and leverage streamlined presenter tools to deliver broadcast-quality live or pre-recorded video. The solution is currently available now through Cvent Professional Services and will be available later in 2021 as an integrated component of the Cvent Attendee Hub built to power attendee engagement across virtual, in-person, and hybrid event types.