Education

TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand

TOOTRiS Partners With National Child Care Association to Help Daycare Centers Thrive. SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the workforce settles into more remote and hybrid schedules, Child Care centers need to be prepared to better support parents, including part-time and drop-in care.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

East Syracuse, NYuticaphoenix.net

Child care facilities weighted by influx of requests

While kids will be heading back to school in a month, many adults will also soon be heading back to work for the first time since the pandemic began. ​Because of that, child care facilities across our viewing area have been taking in extra requests for their programs. However, if...
Topeka, KSIola Register

Program provides $500K for child care

TOPEKA — Kansas parents seeking employment and scrambling to find child care will now have access to a state pilot program intended to connect these families with needed resources. In total, $500,000 in funds from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act are available to eligible Kansans searching for a...
The Dalles, ORgorgenewscenter.com

Survey gauges need for public child care center

As more people are vaccinated to reduce the risk from COVID-19, many parents in the Mid-Columbia region are returning to the workforce. But the high cost and scarcity of affordable child care is a challenge, both for the general public and students attending Columbia Gorge Community College. “Columbia Gorge Community...
Educationvalleyjournal.net

Child care problem needs solution

Kudos to Gov. Gianforte for dedicating $31 million in ARPA funds to increasing availability of child care for working parents. These funds will be directed to grants to increase capacity and hours of service for existing day care businesses. The issue of child care is personal for us, as we...
Indiana Statewfyi.org

Indiana Extends Essential Worker Child Care Scholarships To 2022

The state has extended a program to help essential workers pay for child care. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced this week that scholarships through the Build, Learn, Grow program will be available until March 2022. They were initially slated to end this October. Scholarships through the Build,...
Winfield, KSctnewsonline.com

USD 465 considers employee child care

Childcare facilities could be coming to Winfield USD 465 buildings in an attempt to help retain staff. The USD 465 board of education discussed the issue at their Monday meeting, said Tom Fell, the district’s business and finance director/board clerk. Board members discussed the pros and cons of offering daycare, how to meet code requirements set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and ways to reconfigure rooms at existing buildings into daycare facilities.
Politicsdrgnews.com

Funding available to help child care providers

To help ensure child care services remain strong, the state Department of Social Services is making funding available to support child care programs and the families they serve. “Child care providers are crucial to keeping South Dakota’s economy robust,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The Department of Social Services...
Karns City, PAbutlerradio.com

YMCA To Expand Child Care Program To Karns City

The YMCA is expanding their child care programs to the Karns City Area School District. The school-age program is open to students in Kindergarten through the sixth grade. A preschool program is open to children three to five years-old. Both programs will be based out of the Karns City High School and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Kids reconnect at YMCA child care

Usually, scavenger hunts are fast-paced races to see who finds all the items on a list first. This time, though, YMCA kids searched together, with older children helping younger children. “It’s nice to see that not everything’s a competition for all of them, and they can all get along,” Malorie...
San Diego County, CAKPBS

Child Care Centers Still Struggling

The child care providers that survived the pandemic are struggling to stay afloat with smaller class sizes and more rigorous precautions against illness. Meanwhile, a San Diego County school official says masks are absolutely required when schools reopen – and schools do not have the choice about whether or not to enforce that mandate. Plus, lenders behind the city’s Civic Center Plaza lease are officially trying to evict the city and hundreds of employees from their downtown office space.
Springfield, ILkhqa.com

Child care shortage prevents parents from returning to work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to improve credentials and education of child care providers throughout the state. This being the latest attempt from Illinois to help child care so people can get back to the workforce. Unemployment has yet...
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Ellensbug schools offer Right At School child care option

A concern many families in the Ellensburg School District had about the change in the transportation schedule for the coming school year was child care. In response, district officials partnered with the national childcare company, Right At School. Middle and high school will start over an hour earlier than most...
Cell PhonesPosted by
100.5 The River

West Michigan Moms Launch Child Care App

If you're a busy parent, and let's be honest, that's ANY parent, this might be just the thing you need to help elevate some stress. Last minute, reliable child care may not be so hard to come by in the future. Two West Michigan moms are launching an app to help parents find child care.
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

County Approves Child Care Fund Budget

The County has passed the annual Child Care Fund Budget, keeping in mind upcoming changes in how minors might be tried. WHMI’s Mike Kruzman has details. At their most recent meeting, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved the submission of a roughly $3-million FY 2022 Child Care Fund Budget to the State of Michigan. The budget is split into 2 overarching categories. Out-of-Home Care covers the shared costs of foster care, detention and placement for Juvenile Justice and Child Welfare families. There, costs incurred for a child in control of the state are first paid for by the state, while the court pays first those in control of the courts for both in and out of home costs. In-Home Care includes intensive interventions and services designed to prevent removal from home, to effectuate an early return home from placement, and to help a child receive safe, timely permanency. In-home services are shared by the court and state health department. Livingston County Court’s In-Home Care budget has remained stable over the past 5 years except for one instance where general fund salaries and program costs were moved to help maximize reimbursement from the State.
Peoria, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Delta variant adds layer of concern for child care providers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading throughout the Peoria area and has child care providers on alert. Brenda Yetton runs Ms. B’s Daycare from her home in the East Bluff. She cares for children under the age of five, who are not eligible to get vaccinated.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Every child deserves quality care

I have been very interested in the articles related to the shortage of early childhood education and care in Eagle County. I am retired, from Pennsylvania, spending the summers here in the beautiful mountains with my grandchildren. I devoted my professional life as director of a National Association for the Education of Young Children-accredited early childhood center of excellence, and I encountered all of the roadblocks to quality care that have been mentioned in the articles.

