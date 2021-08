Last winter, after the first wave of accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York came to light, this board called for an investigation to run its course and for legal authorities to carry out the slow and careful work of separating allegations from evidence. At the same time, we questioned whether Cuomo could continue to serve as the state’s leader, given both the seriousness of the allegations and the collapse of political support among his allies in New York and Washington.