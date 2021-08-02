Cancel
Rangers DFA David Dahl, Claim DJ Peters Off Waivers

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 5 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — The trade deadline may be over, but the Texas Rangers are not done making moves that will impact their roster beyond 2021.

The club made a flurry of moves on Monday, which included designating outfielder David Dahl for assignment. Taking his place on the roster will be outfielder DJ Peters, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition, the Rangers sent RHP Demarcus Evans down to Triple-A Round Rock and selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Herget from Round Rock.

While the Herget-for-Evans swap was simply made to supplement the Rangers' taxed bullpen, the decision to designate Dahl for assignment intentionally affects the long-term outlook of the team.

"Over the past week, we've really defined where we are and where we're going," said Rangers general manager Chris Young. "The opportunity to give at-bats to some of our young, carry-forward pieces. We determined that David is not going to be that moving forward, and the decision was made to cut ties today."

Dahl still has two more seasons of club control beyond 2021. While Young said roster decisions will likely be on a case-by-case basis, the Rangers are taking club control and arbitration status into account when making long-term decisions with players over the final two months of the season.

In 63 games with the Rangers, Dahl slashed .210/.247/.322/.569 with four home runs and 18 RBI. He also posted a -0.9 bWAR.

With the lack of a waiver trade deadline, the Rangers are limited to the waiver wire to look for talent outside the organization. When Peters — who was the No. 15 prospect in the Dodgers organization on MLB.com — became available, the Rangers turned to manager Chris Woodward for some insight. Clearly, the club wanted to give him an opportunity to break out in a Rangers uniform.

"I'm excited about DJ," Woodward said. "I know about him from my time in L.A. I feel like there's a lot of upside there. There's obviously things there that we need to improve with him. But at the same time, I feel like we're getting a pretty talented player with a really good make-up and character."

Peters was in Oklahoma City when he was designated for assignment by the Dodgers, so he is making the drive down to Arlington and will be in uniform on Monday night.

The 25-year-old outfielder has spent his entire professional career in the Dodgers organization since being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut with Los Angeles this season, slashing .192/.382/.385 with one home run and four RBI over 18 games spanning three separate stints with the big league club.

