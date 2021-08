It’s still early in training camp, but Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd says Joe Burrow looks concerned about his injured knee. It’s very early in training camp, as NFL teams are putting pads on for the first time this week. For Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, camp will be an opportunity to work the kinks out as he comes back from a torn ACL during his rookie season. He has been clear he wants to play in preseason games, against the team’s plan.