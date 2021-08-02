Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

CBP officers seize 69.5 pounds of cocaine headed for Canada

Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations Area Port of Sweetgrass announces the seizure of 69.5 pounds of cocaine from a commercial vehicle on Thursday. While conducting outbound operations, CBP officers assigned to the Sweetgrass Port of. Entry encountered a commercial truck operated by a female Canadian...

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Canada#Cocaine#Border Security#Cbp#Office Of Field#Canadian#Area Port
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementComplex

Police Seize $41 Million Worth of Cocaine Disguised as Charcoal

Irish and Dutch authorities seized tens of millions of dollars worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal, CNN reports. The cocaine was located in two shipping containers that arrived at the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands from South America several weeks ago. The containers appeared to contain 2,000 bags of charcoal, but drug sniffing dogs and an X-ray scanner were able to pick out the bags with cocaine.
Texas StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Feds seize narcotics worth more than $75 million in Texas

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted hard narcotics with a combined street value of more than $75 million in four separate recent incidents. The busts, which spanned two days at the Laredo Port of Entry, netted suspected methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, according to...
Mission, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$1.5 Million In Methamphetamine Seized At Southern Border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted $1,577,000 worth of methamphetamine that was hidden within a SUV arriving from Mexico. Packages containing nearly 113 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection ) “This is a significant load of narcotics and it reflects the unrelenting determination of our frontline officers to uphold our border security mission and prevent these drugs from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. On July 25, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a black Chevrolet Tahoe arriving from Mexico driven by a 24-year-old U.S. citizen. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection and discovered 24 packages of methamphetamine weighing 112.65 pounds concealed within the vehicle’s tires. They seized the narcotics and the SUV. The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.  
Law EnforcementPosted by
CNN

DEA agents seize cocaine disguised as a cake

(CNN) — A man and woman were arrested in Maine following the discovery of cocaine disguised as a cake in their vehicle, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Acting on information received from anonymous sources, agents stopped a vehicle on Tuesday along I-295 as it entered Gardiner. A drug-sniffing K9 alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, the MDEA said in a news release. Inside the trunk, they found four pounds of cocaine and about $1,900 in cash, believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, the agency added.
Immigrationarizonadailyindependent.com

Convicted Human Smuggler Caught Trying To Smuggle Again By Border Patrol Agent

If at first you don’t succeed try again and that is exactly what one convicted human smuggler did last Thursday morning. Unfortunately for him, an alert Wellton Border Patrol agent intercepted his second try. The 61-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from California, was arrested, and his vehicle was seized. A record...
Law EnforcementPosted by
CBS News

U.S. to outfit thousands of border agents with body cameras

Washington — The Biden administration will outfit thousands of U.S. border agents with body cameras in a massive operational change aimed at "reinforcing trust and transparency" in the agency's policing practices, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday. The new policy will increase oversight of federal agents amid a...
Brownsville, TXcbp.gov

Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $645K Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $645,320. “Our CBP officers used the available enforcement tools along with their experience and skills while conducting their...
Law EnforcementNewsweek

Customs Officers Seize 489 Grams of Meth Stuffed Into Peanut Shells

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently stopped a strange drug-smuggling attempt when they discovered smugglers had tried to hide meth in a bag of peanuts. While CBP Press Officer Matthew Dyman told Newsweek that this particular incident was "unusual," narcotics are often found disguised as common foods in order to be covertly shipped.
Lansing, MIWLNS

Fugitive arrested in Lansing, 17 guns & 200 grams of cocaine seized

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Thursday the Lansing Police Department (LPD) released details on the arrest of a fugitive, where they also found several different types of guns and several different types of drugs. According to officers, on July 28th the Capital Area Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) team along with the...
Mission, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

CBP Officers Seize $1.5 Million in Methamphetamine at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted $1,577,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine that was hidden within a vehicle arriving from Mexico. “This is a significant load of narcotics and it reflects the unrelenting determination of our frontline officers to uphold...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Record $1.4bn of cocaine and cannabis seized in Florida

The US Coast Guard has offloaded a record-breaking amount of cocaine and marijuana, estimated to be worth over $1.4 billion, in Florida. The Coast Cutter James boat brought in more than 61,000lbs of seized illegal drugs (59,700lbs of cocaine and roughly 1,430 lbs of cannabis) into a port in Fort Lauderdale. The substances were found and picked up across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy