Update August 8 at 5:45 p.m. Presque Isle Police have located the missing firearm and have made an arrest. There is no further threat to the public. The Presque Isle Police Department have asked for the public's assistance in response to an incident on Dupont Drive in the early morning hours on Sunday, August 8. There is a continued police presence in the Dupont Drive area as officers continue to process and collect evidence. Contact Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476 if you live in the area and have any information. The full post and press release are below: