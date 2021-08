(Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles in the months to come on candidates for statewide office.) State Representative Erick Allen (D-Smyrna) is running to be Georgia’s next Lieutenant Governor, and his campaign is in full swing as he makes stops at Democratic party meetings and regional events across the state. He hopes to win the Democratic nomination and announced his intent to run for the seat last March before current Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announced that he would not be seeking re-election.