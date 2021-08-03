Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña in Talks to Star in HBO Max Movie

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DC universe has finally found its Blue Beetle. On Monday, it was announced via The Wrap that Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña has been cast as Jaime Reyes, who will make his debut in a live-action Blue Beetle movie on HBO Max. Blue Beetle will be directed by Charm City Kings' Angel Manuel Soto, and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The film would follow Jaime, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The report indicates that the film is expected to begin filming early next year.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
Leslie Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Beetle#Xolo Mariduena#Dc Multiverse#Charm City Kings#Egyptian#The Justice League#Teen Titans#Young Justice#Secret Six#Justice League Action#Booster Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Hulu Details Animation Slate For Rest Of 2021

Hulu has announced a November 5th start date for Animaniacs. Thirteen episodes are on the way from Warner Bros. with a third season having already been ordered and on the way. The new series sees the return of the Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot (voiced respectively by their original voice actors, Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille), and Pinky and the Brain (voiced by their respective original voice actors Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche). Wellesley Wild and Steven Spielberg developed the revival series for Hulu, Tom Ruegger is the original creator.
Movieshypefresh.co

HBO Max, WB to release 10 movies to boost subscription

HBO Max, WB to release 10 movies to boost subscription. According to the Hollywood Reporter ,Warner Bros. set to release it’s 2021 films on HBO Max in hopes to luring more subscribers to the streaming platform. Apparantly, same day (as theaters) streaming release films have been doing well post pandemic. And, it may stick around for the forseeable future. Previously, the Streaming giant, has already done same day releases when they decided to promote Wonder Woman 1984 as such. They plan to maintain that strategy. Furthermore, both Disney + and HBO Max have enjoyed profits with their same day as theaters releases. Currently, HBO Subscription starts at $9.99-$14.99. The Caveat is that same day as theaters releases are only available on the $14.99 ad free version.
TV ShowsPosted by
GamesRadar+

New on HBO Max in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

August is on the horizon, which means a whole load of new movies and TV shows are about to hit HBO Max. This month brings two simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases, with James Gunn's take on Task Force X in The Suicide Squad arriving imminently, and the Hugh Jackman-starring Reminiscence following shortly afterward.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

The Fallout, Starring Jenna Ortega, to Release on HBO Max

Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the SXSW multiple-award-winning feature The Fallout, the studio announced today. Written and directed by Megan Park in her feature filmmaking debut, The Fallout won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards for Narrative Feature, and Park won the Brightcove Illumination Award honoring a filmmaker on the rise at this year’s SXSW Film Festival.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Bailee Madison to star HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

The Once Upon a Time and Good Witch vet will play a "true survivor" named Imogen on the new Pretty Little Liars series. “Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl,” according to her official description. “She will drive the mystery of uncovering ‘A’ as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.” Madison joins previously announced series regulars Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 10 of the best movies to see this week

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
Moviesmediapost.com

New Movies For HBO Max Doesn't Mean Less For Theaters

Movies for streaming services continue to be the driving force for keeping and attracting new subscribers. Now comes the fuzzy part. What do movie theaters get?. WarnerMedia says there will be 10 new exclusive movies starting on its premium streamer, HBO Max next year, according to CEO Jason Kilar during a earnings call with analysts.
Moviesneworleanssun.com

Watch The Suicide Squad 2 Full Movie on HBO Max and Amazon Prime

Ready to catch up with the world's best super-villains? Outrageous laughter and gleeful mayhem ensue as Harley Quinn (Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) embark on a do-or-die mission to destroy a bioweapons factory run by evil genius the Thinker (Peter Capaldi). The...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Cartoon Fans Of All Ages Will Enjoy HBO Max's Jellystone!, According To One Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hanna-Barbera’s cavalcade of characters have been around for years and have rightfully earned a place in the hearts of TV fans. Of course, Yogi Bear, Magilla Gorilla, Top Cat and their many friends have gone through a myriad of changes over the years, and their latest show is set to be one of the most unique takes on them yet. HBO Max’s Jellystone! reimagines the characters as living together in the titular town, where many have assumed normal day jobs. The series is a serious departure from what some may be used to, but one star believes the series will strike a chord with multiple generations of viewers.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

DC’s Blue Beetle Movie Is Reportedly Lining Up A Cobra Kai Star For The Lead Role

Jaime Reyes has been active in the DC Comics universe as Blue Beetle for a decade and a half now, and along with plenty of printed page adventures, he’s built a fanbase through various television, direct-to-video movie and video game appearances. But soon Jaime’s popularity will soar even higher thanks to the live-action Blue Beetle movie that’s in development, and word’s come in that Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is being lined up for the lead role.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Cobra Kai” Star Is The “Blue Beetle”

“Cobra Kai” breakout actor Xolo Mariduena is in talks to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in the “Blue Beetle” film for HBO Max, Warner Bros. and DC Films. The project marks the first DC superhero movie led by a Latino character, though DC has had several Latino characters in its films before while both Supergirl and Batgirl in upcoming films are being played by Latina actresses. Mariduena is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian heritage.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The 10 Best DC Animated Movies To Watch On HBO Max

Remember the good old days when Marvel and DC competed for the audience’s affection with those straight to DVD animated movies? You know, that golden era before cinematic universes and streaming platforms were a thing? Back then, animated shows like Justice League Unlimited and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes mainly catered to kids; while animated features like Hulk vs. Wolverine and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns presented more mature stories to cater to longtime adult fans who wanted a little more edge from their animation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy