Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings Sign QB Case Cookus; Claim QB Danny Etling via Waivers

By Vikings PR
vikings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAIMED - ASSIGNED VIA WAIVERS (Seattle):. Danny Etling.................... QB............... 4................................... LSU. Case Cookus.................. QB............... 1............... Northern Arizona. Etling (6-3, 230), a 2018 seventh-round draft pick, spent time with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons before spending the 2020 season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Etling started his college...

www.vikings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Nau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec Football#American Football#Via#Exp#The New England Patriots#The Seattle Seahawks#Purdue#Sec#Tigers#The New York Giants#The Denver Broncos#The Jerry Rice Award#Fcs Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Adrian Peterson on his way to a team in the NFC West?

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could be a candidate to replace Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams. At 36-years-old and currently with no team to play for, the chances of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson suiting up in the NFL again are probably as low as they’ve ever been.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings recently gave local Minnesota quarterback a tryout

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Jackson Erdmann. Former St. John’s University quarterback Jackson Erdmann recently had the opportunity to work out for the Minnesota Vikings. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have done their best to utilize some of the talent that is most close to home.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
NFLTribune-Star

Danny Etling waived by Seattle Seahawks

Former Terre Haute South High School quarterback Danny Etling has been waived by the Seattle Seahawks. The moved was announced Sunday evening by the NFL club from its summer training camp. The Seahawks signed quarterback Sean Mannion in Etling's place. Mannion has played with the Rams and Vikings. He came...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 quarterbacks the Vikings can pursue as Kirk Cousins insurance

With his stance on being vaccinated against COVID-19 absolutely clear now, here are some quarterbacks the Vikings can pursue as Kirk Cousins insurance. For a night practice on July 31, the Minnesota Vikings had one quarterback available–Jake Browning. Rookie Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, with Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley deemed high-risk close contacts. The strong insinuation was all of the latter three are not vaccinated, while Browning is.
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Sign QB Case Cookus, Work Out Former Hawaii Star Cole McDonald

The Vikings have signed quarterback Case Cookus, GM Rick Spielman confirmed on Monday. Cookus joins Jake Browning as the team's only available QBs at the moment. The Vikings worked out Cookus and a couple other quarterbacks on Monday morning, needing more arms with Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We knew they were working out former Rosemount High School and St John's star Jackson Erdmann, but they also brought in Hawaii product Cole McDonald, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLlindyssports.com

Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive, Kirk Cousins close contact

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, NFL Network reported, as three of the team’s QBs were out for Saturday’s practice, including starter Kirk Cousins. Fellow quarterback Nate Stanley also was out of Saturday’s practice, with NFL Network adding that Cousins is a “high-risk close...
NFLKELOLAND TV

Vikings in QB shortage, with Cousins out for COVID protocols

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have started their second week of training camp with a severe shortage of quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins and two of his backups are sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley have been placed on the NFL’s reserve list for COVID-19. The trio was first held out of practice on Saturday night.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Danny Etling: Latches on with Minnesota

Etling was claimed off waivers by the Vikings on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Etling was cut loose by the Seahawks on Sunday, and it didn't take long to join another organization. He'll have a long road ahead of him to make the roster and figures to compete to serve as organizational depth.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will return to practice Thursday

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will return to practice Thursday after a five-day absence due to COVID-19. Cousins and backup quarterback Nate Stanley were deemed high-risk close contacts to rookie QB Kellen Mond, who tested positive for the virus. Stanley is also due back Thursday after isolating. Jake Browning has...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings camp observations: Only QB not sacked by COVID protocols puts on show

On a night when $31 million quarterback Kirk Cousins and two of his three backups were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols, $660,000 quarterback Jake Browning wowed 4,285 fans who paid 10 bucks a head to see the Vikings' Saturday night practice at TCO stadium. "I wonder if we can get...
NFLvikings.com

5 Things to Know About New Vikings QB Danny Etling

EAGAN, Minn. – The Vikings are continuing to add depth to their quarterbacks room during Week 2 of U.S. Bank Stadium Vikings Training Camp. After Minnesota signed Case Cookus in time for him to participate in Monday's practice, the team announced it also has claimed Danny Etling off waivers. The pair of moves occurred after three quarterbacks – including starter Kirk Cousins – were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley all were unable to participate in Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium or Monday's session due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. It is unclear when they will be able to return to TCO Performance Center.
NFLField Gulls

Seahawks make Sean Mannion signing official, waive Danny Etling

The Seattle Seahawks are swapping backup quarterbacks. On Saturday it was reported that the team was signing former Oregon State star Sean Mannion, but since the Seahawks were already at 90 players they need to make a corresponding move. The answer was to waive Danny Etling, who was on the Seahawks’ practice squad last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings should make this trade for Justin Jefferson insurance

The Minnesota Vikings have already had an injury scare with Justin Jefferson, so now is the time to pick up some insurance with Steelers WR James Washington. When Justin Jefferson went down with a shoulder injury at Vikings training camp on Friday, it highlighted just how tenuous the situation at wide receiver could be.
NFLkduz.com

Vikings QB’s sidelined with COVID

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are facing a severe shortage of quarterbacks early in training camp. Kirk Cousins and two of his backups are sidelined under virus protocols. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley have been placed on the NFL’s reserve list for COVID-19. The trio was first held out of practice Saturday when only third-year player Jake Browning remained on the roster to run the offense. Cousins has declined to answer questions this summer about his vaccination status. The league protocols dictating his absence indicate he has not been vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy