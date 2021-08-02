Vikings Sign QB Case Cookus; Claim QB Danny Etling via Waivers
CLAIMED - ASSIGNED VIA WAIVERS (Seattle):. Danny Etling.................... QB............... 4................................... LSU. Case Cookus.................. QB............... 1............... Northern Arizona. Etling (6-3, 230), a 2018 seventh-round draft pick, spent time with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons before spending the 2020 season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Etling started his college...www.vikings.com
