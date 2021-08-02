Cancel
Four Russian Tourists Killed, 16 Injured In Turkey Tour Bus Disaster

By Harry Johnson
eturbonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Turkish police report, the driver of the bust with 22 Russian tourists on board lost control of the vehicle and drove into the oncoming lane where the bus rolled over. Tourists hurt in tour bus crash i n Antalya, Turkey. For people are dead, 16 injured, according to...

eturbonews.com

