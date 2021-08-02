Cancel
5 Things to Know About New Vikings QB Case Cookus

By Lindsey Young
vikings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. – The Vikings have added extra depth to their quarterbacks room entering Week 2 of U.S. Bank Stadium Vikings Training Camp. Minnesota signed Case Cookus, the team announced Monday. The move occurred after three quarterbacks – including starter Kirk Cousins – were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley all were unable to participate in the Night Practice Saturday at TCO Stadium due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. It is unclear when Cousins, Stanley or Mond will return.

